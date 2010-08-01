pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: 550sx reed ebox

  1. Today, 12:22 AM #1
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is offline
    PWCToday Newbie PhilthyPhil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    29
    Posts
    19

    550sx reed ebox

    Looking for a complete clean fresh water ebox for a 91 and up 550sx.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:33 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    551

    Re: 550sx reed ebox

    Have one left in idaho , will be there after the 5th of July if you still need image.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:13 AM #3
    PhilthyPhil
    PhilthyPhil is offline
    PWCToday Newbie PhilthyPhil's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    NorCal
    Age
    29
    Posts
    19

    Re: 550sx reed ebox

    How much shipped to 94577?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 