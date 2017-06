Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Super jet won't start after riding #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Connecticut Age 24 Posts 97 Super jet won't start after riding Having trouble starting my 2004 superjet after I ride it. I can start it for a few seconds no problem then shut it off. Then it will start again. But once I ride it for a little then come back to shore then try to start it right up after I shut it off it will just crank but won't fire. Once I let it sit it fires up again. I can ride for a s long as I want but once I shut it off it won't start right up again Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules