Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2002 zxi 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location US Age 28 Posts 3 2002 zxi 1100 Hey guys I have 2 2002 Kawi ZXI's 1100 one today out of the blue stopped moving it starts and revs up but it doesn't go very fast. I checked the intake grate nothing appears to be lodged in it. Oil level is full fuel is fuel haven't changed out the plugs this yr yet. Any idea where I can start. Thank you guys



