Thread: Thermostat Delete info #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location NJ Posts 33 Thermostat Delete info Hey guys,



Alright.. i noticed my engine getting hotter than it normally does so i decided to open up the thermostat housing.. i'm going to attach pictures of what i found...



the pop off thing with the spring is VERY VERY worn.. the thermostat looks disgusting and it won't pop off in water..



How do i delete the thermostat? do i gut EVERYTHING? like leave the thermostat housing empty??



What are the pro's and cons?? will i need to adjust anything carburetor wise?



I run in temps around 70 degrees all year long. and i want to ride this weekend and don't have time or the funds to order the new parts.



Any info would be greatly appreciated





#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,238 Re: Thermostat Delete info Not a good idea

Assuming you have a 4 stroke?

It may run too cool, never get up to operating temp

It may run too hot, water moving so fast due to no restriction that it doesn't have time to soak up / remove heat

Either way you could damage some very expensive 4 stroke motor parts, much more $ than the cost of a few thermostat parts.

Or it could run just fine for the weekend with no damage

The real question is



#4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location NJ Posts 33 Re: Thermostat Delete info Originally Posted by don37725

Assuming you have a 4 stroke?



1.jpg Not a good ideaAssuming you have a 4 stroke?



2004 polaris freedom

2stroke.

many many people have eliminated there thermostat in there 2 stroke polaris ski's but just wanted to see if i had to change any carb settings and what i remove and if it's worth it.





