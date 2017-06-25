Hey guys,
Alright.. i noticed my engine getting hotter than it normally does so i decided to open up the thermostat housing.. i'm going to attach pictures of what i found...
the pop off thing with the spring is VERY VERY worn.. the thermostat looks disgusting and it won't pop off in water..
How do i delete the thermostat? do i gut EVERYTHING? like leave the thermostat housing empty??
What are the pro's and cons?? will i need to adjust anything carburetor wise?
I run in temps around 70 degrees all year long. and i want to ride this weekend and don't have time or the funds to order the new parts.
Any info would be greatly appreciated
