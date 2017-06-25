pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 08:36 PM #1
    freedom04
    freedom04 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie freedom04's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    33

    Thermostat Delete info

    Hey guys,

    Alright.. i noticed my engine getting hotter than it normally does so i decided to open up the thermostat housing.. i'm going to attach pictures of what i found...

    the pop off thing with the spring is VERY VERY worn.. the thermostat looks disgusting and it won't pop off in water..

    How do i delete the thermostat? do i gut EVERYTHING? like leave the thermostat housing empty??

    What are the pro's and cons?? will i need to adjust anything carburetor wise?

    I run in temps around 70 degrees all year long. and i want to ride this weekend and don't have time or the funds to order the new parts.

    Any info would be greatly appreciated


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:36 PM #2
    freedom04
    freedom04 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie freedom04's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    33

    Re: Thermostat Delete info




    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:58 PM #3
    don37725
    don37725 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home don37725's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2006
    Location
    Smoky Mountains TN
    Age
    74
    Posts
    3,238

    Re: Thermostat Delete info

    Not a good idea
    Assuming you have a 4 stroke?
    It may run too cool, never get up to operating temp
    It may run too hot, water moving so fast due to no restriction that it doesn't have time to soak up / remove heat
    Either way you could damage some very expensive 4 stroke motor parts, much more $ than the cost of a few thermostat parts.
    Or it could run just fine for the weekend with no damage
    The real question is

    1.jpg

    ***    Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***
    *******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************

    **********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********
    ***************to take advantage of those who do not****************

    ***************As government expands, liberty contracts**************
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:00 PM #4
    freedom04
    freedom04 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie freedom04's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    33

    Re: Thermostat Delete info

    Quote Originally Posted by don37725 View Post
    Not a good idea
    Assuming you have a 4 stroke?

    1.jpg
    nope, sorry forgot to mention what ski i have.

    2004 polaris freedom
    2stroke.
    many many people have eliminated there thermostat in there 2 stroke polaris ski's but just wanted to see if i had to change any carb settings and what i remove and if it's worth it.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 