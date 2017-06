Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Primer kit install #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location California Posts 22 Primer kit install I bought a primer kit from Jet Ski Solutions to replace my choke and it came with no instructions. Installation was fairly straightforward, but I'm not sure where to T in the fuel supply line. It seems that if I put the T in the fuel pump supply line, it could suck air into the fuel pump from the primer button. Should I T into the return line instead? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,034 Re: Primer kit install Mine is tapped into the reserve line.



do not put it to the return line, because that line will not have fuel in it unless the ski is running (even then chance of fuel in that line is slim.) Last edited by TheJS440; Today at 07:56 PM . 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

-Quick steer #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 241 Re: Primer kit install I tapped mine into the fuel line between the filter and the carb inlet. I did not want unfiltered fuel going into the prime system.



I tapped the outlet into the accelerator pump circuit. I was not sure if it would work that way, but it works fine. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great. (Except for the one with engine that SBT put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into and is now sitting as I collect repair parts) #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2016 Location Colorado Age 28 Posts 85 Re: Primer kit install +1 for the reserve line. I put mine on the line going into the carb and later changed it to the reserve line. I could never get all the air purged from the primer line and fuel line with it hooked up that way. Also I have a later 550 with no fuel filter, but personally wouldn't worry about it that much since its going right into the throat of the carb and not through the carb passages. #5 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jan 2006 Location Smoky Mountains TN Age 74 Posts 3,238 Re: Primer kit install +2 reserve line

Not good to tap into ON line - If primer connections were to develop air leaks you would have air in your main ON line which could cause lean condition and motor damage

If its on reserve line and develops air leaks it is less serious as you don't use reserve very often

Return line no good as it will not have gas in it if you run out of gas in On position and need to prime after you have switched to RES

*** Democracy is two wolves and a lamb deciding what to have for dinner***

*******************Liberty is a well-armed lamb.*****************



**********Lotteries are created by those who understand math**********

***************to take advantage of those who do not****************



***************As government expands, liberty contracts************** Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules