Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Why are kawasaki 650s bad? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 36 Why are kawasaki 650s bad? Why does everyone hate these skis? I'm looking at a 1990 650 to get up in the stand up world but i don't understand why everyone hates them. If someone could give me some info that would be great. Thanks #2 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,215 Re: Why are kawasaki 650s bad? Once you get on a modified sj you get it. Sx is a great starter ski for 800ish #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,034 Re: Why are kawasaki 650s bad? It rides like a boat, plows through wakes, and I had a hard time getting it to stay carved. Seemed slippery.



I'm a 550 guy 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

they are not bad but handling can be unpredictable but you mostly end up sliding when you want to hook up.very reliable but as posted above,one ride on a sj or sxi pro and you'll understand.

