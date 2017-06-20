Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Sxr800 novi 48s, skat 145, umi pole #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2011 Location alberta Posts 52 Sxr800 novi 48s, skat 145, umi pole Novi 48s with r&d intake manifold, angled reed spacers, vforce 3 reeds, blowsion flame arrestors $1400 shipped



Skat 145 mag pump with longer driveshaft and trim system $2500 shipped



All currently in ski and work great just parting out to sell ski



20170620_093530.jpg20170620_093545.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2011 Location alberta Posts 52 Re: Sxr800 novi 48s, skat 145, umi pole Pics of pole with blowsion chinpad and steering system, no bars or controls. 700

Centre of pole bolt to first weld is 24" Attached Images 20170620_122344.jpg (5.60 MB, 1 views)

20170620_122344.jpg (5.60 MB, 1 views) 20170620_122139.jpg (6.40 MB, 1 views) Last edited by wispy; Today at 06:20 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules