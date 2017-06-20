pxctoday

  1. Today, 05:23 PM #1
    wispy
    Sxr800 novi 48s, skat 145, umi pole

    Novi 48s with r&d intake manifold, angled reed spacers, vforce 3 reeds, blowsion flame arrestors $1400 shipped

    Skat 145 mag pump with longer driveshaft and trim system $2500 shipped

    All currently in ski and work great just parting out to sell ski

  2. Today, 06:17 PM #2
    wispy
    Re: Sxr800 novi 48s, skat 145, umi pole

    Pics of pole with blowsion chinpad and steering system, no bars or controls. 700
    Centre of pole bolt to first weld is 24"
    Last edited by wispy; Today at 06:20 PM.
