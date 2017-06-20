|
|
-
Sxr800 novi 48s, skat 145, umi pole
Novi 48s with r&d intake manifold, angled reed spacers, vforce 3 reeds, blowsion flame arrestors $1400 shipped
Skat 145 mag pump with longer driveshaft and trim system $2500 shipped
All currently in ski and work great just parting out to sell ski
20170620_093530.jpg20170620_093545.jpg
-
Re: Sxr800 novi 48s, skat 145, umi pole
Pics of pole with blowsion chinpad and steering system, no bars or controls. 700
Centre of pole bolt to first weld is 24"
Last edited by wispy; Today at 06:20 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules