  Today, 04:39 PM
    Tpete115
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Onsted, MI
    2015 Tigercraft aquabot v2

    For sale is a aquabot v2. Hull is in mint shape, just a few scratches on bottom from stand and trailer bunks. Comes with hand pole bracket, thrust low profile pisser's, hood strap, limiting rope, versi-plugs, 144 pump shoe, primer, bilge pump, and switch. Turf has one light season on it. New turf on rails. Call or text (517)673-2489 with any questions.
  Today, 05:09 PM
    Tpete115
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Location
    Onsted, MI
    Re: 2015 Tigercraft aquabot v2

    Forgot to put price. $4500
