2015 Tigercraft aquabot v2
For sale is a aquabot v2. Hull is in mint shape, just a few scratches on bottom from stand and trailer bunks. Comes with hand pole bracket, thrust low profile pisser's, hood strap, limiting rope, versi-plugs, 144 pump shoe, primer, bilge pump, and switch. Turf has one light season on it. New turf on rails. Call or text (517)673-2489 with any questions.KIMG0370.jpgKIMG0369.jpgKIMG0372.jpgKIMG0376.jpgKIMG0375.jpgKIMG0373.jpgKIMG0371.jpg
Re: 2015 Tigercraft aquabot v2
Forgot to put price. $4500
