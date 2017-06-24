Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Wondering about ultrasonic cleaners for ski parts? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,825 Wondering about ultrasonic cleaners for ski parts? Took the plunge and bought a 10 liter one on ebay for some corroded yami PV carbs.

Here's the summary.

Paid 105 shipped, free return shipping if needed. Has a heater that goes to 80C(not sure what that is in normal temperature. Figure it's borderline what will burn you, maybe a few degrees under)

Takes a while to heat up, about 1 degree every 2 mins.

Solution used was about 10 parts water to 1 part degreaser, and I used the foil test to make sure it was functioning properly.

Pics following, but a tl;dr-

It does a good job cleaning areas that aren't in much need of cleaning, and does jack **** on the actual nasty parts. In other words-if there's a greasy/corroded/really dirty area, it won't do much at all. But on an area with really light soil, that will look great. It wasn't an issue of time or low heat, the parts pictured were cleaned at a minimum of 60c, for at least 30 mins. The carb bodies were cleaned for over an hour.

This thing is going back, it makes a bit of difference, but not enough that I still don't have to scrape off corrosion with a wire brush, dunk it in the parts cleaner, and blow out the holes with carb cleaner.

And worst, the accel pump had a blockage in the inlet, and still does after 30+mins of cleaning.

Again, this cleaner is 240 watts, which is pretty da mn high relative to other ultrasonic cleaners, and it passed the foil test with flying colors. I think they're either unfit for ski parts cleaning duty, or simply talked up beyond what the can actually do.



These are all after, forgot to take before pics. Still grungy and in need of brushing corrosion off.(what was the point of using a cleaner in the first place?)



20170624_134303.jpg20170624_134309.jpg20170624_134325.jpg20170624_134333.jpg



before pics

20170624_134138.jpg20170624_134126.jpg

after pics

some improvement, but still need manual cleaning(again, what's the point?)

20170624_145707.jpg20170624_145733.jpg20170624_145726.jpg20170624_145716.jpg How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,825 Re: Wondering about ultrasonic cleaners for ski parts? Tried cleaning two pennies and a quarter as well, same thing, "sort of" cleaned them.

Evaluation-ultrasonic cleaners are a bust. They are not a replacement for manual cleaning. How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"

"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules