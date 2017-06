Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need to borrow battery asap!!! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,032 Need to borrow battery asap!!! Going on vacation and the battery I bought doesn't have enough amps to start my ski (440) would really love to borrow/rent a pwc batter for a week 6/26-7/3



please if anyone has one that's sitting but works let me know.



Thank you!!



(Near Seattle) Last edited by TheJS440; Today at 03:57 PM . Reason: Location 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

-Quick steer #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alaska Age 65 Posts 270 Re: Need to borrow battery asap!!! I got an extry new one but I'm north of ya. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,032 Re: Need to borrow battery asap!!! Only a little... :/







