Yamaha GP1200R Pre-Mix Question. Im thinking about going Pre mix on my GP1200r waverunner.



Rather than going through hassle of removing oil pump and getting block off plate or removing pump and removing the inner shaft, couldnt I just remove the throttle Cable/cable that moves the arm open and closed on the oil pump and just call it a day and start pre-mixing the gas?



Essentially without the oil pump lever opening and closing it would be just stuck at idle 100:1 ratio at all times which is nothing really...and then just mix the gas at 40:1.



This way if I want to go back to oil injection I can simply just hook the throttle cable back up to the oil pump.



