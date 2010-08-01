Hi all. Ski is a 650sx. Rebuilt motor about 2 years ago and maybe have 10 hours on it since. Westcoast pipe, SBN44 with aftermarket FA. Cranks right up out of the water. I'll drop it in off the EZ Dock and it will fire up and I'll take off, runs fine. Even after stopping a few times in the water, it will crank. Then, for some unknown reason, it won't fire up anymore. Cranks over and over, but won't catch. I'll drag it back to the dock and drag it up and it fires right up. Last season it had a big leak in the cooling line I had blocked off for the Westcoast exhaust and I initially thought it wouldn't fire in the water because the starter was having to churn up all the water with the coupler. I put the ski in time out last year and pulled the motor over the winter and put in a new drive shaft thru hull fitting and bearing. I also fixed the leak in the capped off exhaust line. I thought this would fix the problem. Nope. Put in a brand new battery. Still starts some in the water and then seems to hit a wall and won't crank in the water but it will on the dock.
I have pulled this motor a bunch so I know all the connections are clean and tight. I have to admit, I'm stumped as to why it will start a few times in the water and then not start, but then start out of the water. Any thoughts are appreciated.