Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stumped, 650sx won't start in water sometimes #1 resident guru Join Date Jul 2007 Location Alabama Age 46 Posts 834 Stumped, 650sx won't start in water sometimes Hi all. Ski is a 650sx. Rebuilt motor about 2 years ago and maybe have 10 hours on it since. Westcoast pipe, SBN44 with aftermarket FA. Cranks right up out of the water. I'll drop it in off the EZ Dock and it will fire up and I'll take off, runs fine. Even after stopping a few times in the water, it will crank. Then, for some unknown reason, it won't fire up anymore. Cranks over and over, but won't catch. I'll drag it back to the dock and drag it up and it fires right up. Last season it had a big leak in the cooling line I had blocked off for the Westcoast exhaust and I initially thought it wouldn't fire in the water because the starter was having to churn up all the water with the coupler. I put the ski in time out last year and pulled the motor over the winter and put in a new drive shaft thru hull fitting and bearing. I also fixed the leak in the capped off exhaust line. I thought this would fix the problem. Nope. Put in a brand new battery. Still starts some in the water and then seems to hit a wall and won't crank in the water but it will on the dock.



I have pulled this motor a bunch so I know all the connections are clean and tight. I have to admit, I'm stumped as to why it will start a few times in the water and then not start, but then start out of the water. Any thoughts are appreciated. Last edited by jafo9; Today at 05:23 AM . 07 FX HO Cruiser

05 Kawasaki SXR - ADA head, Factory pipe, grate, plate, impeller

04 Yamaha SuperJet - R&D plate, intake grate, B-pipe

89 650sx - 44SBN, Westcoast exhaust, intake grate and ride plate, still with a pink stripe

03 Premier Grand Majestic 250 PTX - 225 Honda OB

