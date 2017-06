Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: R&D 750 Zxi exhaust #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Wichita Age 36 Posts 21 R&D 750 Zxi exhaust Cleaning out my garage and found my exhaust I like to get rid of it.

R&D Kawasaki 750 Zxi exhaust I used last year. All the parts are here for the kit.

Gives an improvement on mid range and some top end.

The head piece has an oversized set screw, does not impact the performance.

Let me know if there's any questions.



Asking for$165 shipped.

Any takers?



Regards,

JF Attached Images IMG_20170623_224535.jpg (3.74 MB, 15 views)

IMG_20170623_224535.jpg (3.74 MB, 15 views) IMG_20170623_224600.jpg (3.31 MB, 13 views)

IMG_20170623_224600.jpg (3.31 MB, 13 views) IMG_20170623_224510.jpg (4.02 MB, 14 views) #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 417 Re: R&D 750 Zxi exhaust Ill take er



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2011 Location Toledo, OH / Manitou Beach, MI Age 33 Posts 417 Re: R&D 750 Zxi exhaust Pm sent



Sent from my SM-N920P using Tapatalk #4 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2014 Location Chesapeake Bay, Anne Arundel co. Age 59 Posts 1,842 Re: R&D 750 Zxi exhaust That R&D exhaust manifold is a nice piece. Running one on a 650. 94' Kawi TS 650cc

93' Kawi TS, in progress #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Wichita Age 36 Posts 21 Re: R&D 750 Zxi exhaust Sold!



Thanks everyone for the interest.



Regards,

JF Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules