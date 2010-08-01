Hi so took the jetski for a run in saltwater and we pulled up the seats when getting ready to flush it and found water in the hull. Both plugs were out. Went to flush it and it seems there is a water leak somewhere near the exhaust manifold. So after this we disconnected the flushing hose and ran the jetski for a few seconds with no water hooked up. We could then not find a leak anywhere. Now scared to connect the flushing hose again and run water to the ski to attempt to find the leak in fear of water getting sucked into the carborator. Any suggestions? Thanks
P.S It seems to be leaking somewhere near the carborator