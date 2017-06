Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My new SXR 1500 ~ maximum load... Really?!? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2011 Location Texas Age 61 Posts 220 My new SXR 1500 ~ maximum load... Really?!? Directly from the owners manual from my new SXR1500; Loading/Accessories/Modifications



"Maximum load: 75 KG (165 lb) including rider and luggage"



Uh, really?



It also states: "Incorrect loading, overloading, use of accessories and/or modifications of your watercraft may affect its stability and handling and result in an unsafe riding condition. Before you ride the watercraft, make sure it is not overloaded and that you have followed these instructions."



LOL, this is really unbelievable.

