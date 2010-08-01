Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SN Superjet 701 w/ B-pipe, ADA head, -5" UMI pole #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Winston Salem, NC Age 43 Posts 29 SN Superjet 701 w/ B-pipe, ADA head, -5" UMI pole

List of aftermarket parts:

-Factory B-pipe in great shape with brand new coupler; all screws turn freely.

-WetJet Kraze with desirable (Westcoast) WPP carb intake and 46mm carb.

-ADA girdled head with an even 170 psi compression in both cylinders.

-Carb recently rebuilt with Mikuni kit.

-Blowsion flow control valve.

-MSD rev limiter and plug wires.

-Factory brand aluminum waterbox.

-UMI aluminum handle pole shortened 5".

-Blowsion handle pole bracket

-Blowsion heavy duty pole spring.

-Front Tubbies for improved handling.

-'06+ SuperJet stainless impeller

-Blowsion stubby pump cone

-R&D scoop grate.

-D-cut rideplate with extra Pro-Tec extended ride plate included.

-Blowsion zero degree bars, aluminum finger throttle, ODI grips.

-pole mounted bilge switch with dual 500 GPM bilges.

-Surf limiting rope and Blowsion hood straps, plus OEM hood latch.

-Kicker pad in rear of tray with 2 Dakine footstraps.

-Smaller/lighter kart fuel tank (I can include OEM fuel tank).



Ski starts instantly. It runs good but could be tuned a little better by an expert. Single cooling from the pump.

Plastic wear ring for pump should be replaced; It has grooves and definitely is decreasing potential thrust.

Bottom of jetski has plenty of scatches and dings.

Not a trailer queen but doesn't look bad and its loaded with aftermarket parts. I'm only selling to buy a small boat for the family.



You can run it on the hose and/or water test it at my friend's small lake (10 minutes away) for serious buyers.

Cash only. No Trades. $2750



