  Today, 10:00 PM
    Mully74
    Jun 2016
    Winston Salem, NC
    43
    29

    SN Superjet 701 w/ B-pipe, ADA head, -5" UMI pole

    1990 Square Nose SuperJet with 701
    List of aftermarket parts:
    -Factory B-pipe in great shape with brand new coupler; all screws turn freely.
    -WetJet Kraze with desirable (Westcoast) WPP carb intake and 46mm carb.
    -ADA girdled head with an even 170 psi compression in both cylinders.
    -Carb recently rebuilt with Mikuni kit.
    -Blowsion flow control valve.
    -MSD rev limiter and plug wires.
    -Factory brand aluminum waterbox.
    -UMI aluminum handle pole shortened 5".
    -Blowsion handle pole bracket
    -Blowsion heavy duty pole spring.
    -Front Tubbies for improved handling.
    -'06+ SuperJet stainless impeller
    -Blowsion stubby pump cone
    -R&D scoop grate.
    -D-cut rideplate with extra Pro-Tec extended ride plate included.
    -Blowsion zero degree bars, aluminum finger throttle, ODI grips.
    -pole mounted bilge switch with dual 500 GPM bilges.
    -Surf limiting rope and Blowsion hood straps, plus OEM hood latch.
    -Kicker pad in rear of tray with 2 Dakine footstraps.
    -Smaller/lighter kart fuel tank (I can include OEM fuel tank).

    Ski starts instantly. It runs good but could be tuned a little better by an expert. Single cooling from the pump.
    Plastic wear ring for pump should be replaced; It has grooves and definitely is decreasing potential thrust.
    Bottom of jetski has plenty of scatches and dings.
    Not a trailer queen but doesn't look bad and its loaded with aftermarket parts. I'm only selling to buy a small boat for the family.

    You can run it on the hose and/or water test it at my friend's small lake (10 minutes away) for serious buyers.
    Cash only. No Trades. $2750

    Located in Winston Salem, NC
