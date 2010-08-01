1990 Square Nose SuperJet with 701
List of aftermarket parts:
-Factory B-pipe in great shape with brand new coupler; all screws turn freely.
-WetJet Kraze with desirable (Westcoast) WPP carb intake and 46mm carb.
-ADA girdled head with an even 170 psi compression in both cylinders.
-Carb recently rebuilt with Mikuni kit.
-Blowsion flow control valve.
-MSD rev limiter and plug wires.
-Factory brand aluminum waterbox.
-UMI aluminum handle pole shortened 5".
-Blowsion handle pole bracket
-Blowsion heavy duty pole spring.
-Front Tubbies for improved handling.
-'06+ SuperJet stainless impeller
-Blowsion stubby pump cone
-R&D scoop grate.
-D-cut rideplate with extra Pro-Tec extended ride plate included.
-Blowsion zero degree bars, aluminum finger throttle, ODI grips.
-pole mounted bilge switch with dual 500 GPM bilges.
-Surf limiting rope and Blowsion hood straps, plus OEM hood latch.
-Kicker pad in rear of tray with 2 Dakine footstraps.
-Smaller/lighter kart fuel tank (I can include OEM fuel tank).
Ski starts instantly. It runs good but could be tuned a little better by an expert. Single cooling from the pump.
Plastic wear ring for pump should be replaced; It has grooves and definitely is decreasing potential thrust.
Bottom of jetski has plenty of scatches and dings.
Not a trailer queen but doesn't look bad and its loaded with aftermarket parts. I'm only selling to buy a small boat for the family.
You can run it on the hose and/or water test it at my friend's small lake (10 minutes away) for serious buyers.
Cash only. No Trades. $2750
Located in Winston Salem, NC