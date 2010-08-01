pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:59 PM #1
    Banshee42002
    Banshee42002 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Cedar Lake, In
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1

    Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi

    New here and need some help!...99 Seadoo gsx rfi...had it a few weeks now and trying to figure out my problem...been sitting a few years...changed fuel and fuel filters (both)...checked injectors...would only start with some throttle--tested tested tested electrical...replaced the stator and starts and runs good without any throttle!...now to the issue---it is backfiring through the intake at high rpm's!...I figured it was the rotary valve and cover with wear--I replaced the cover and valve while resetting the rv in proper time...STILL doing it!...haven't had it in the water since I bought it and just trying to get it to run right...I do not make a habit to rev the piss out of it out of water but only takes a few seconds to backfire still telling me something's not right...rave valves clean...new battery...charging good...tried a different regulator/rectifier...tried a different coil...all the same results!...could it be a bad mpem or the Bosch fuel box?.....needing some help!...thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:35 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,525

    Re: Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi

    It will hit the rev limiter real easy on land,does it do it when you are in the water ??
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:19 PM #3
    wmazz
    wmazz is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home wmazz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Riverside, CA
    Age
    57
    Posts
    2,198
    Blog Entries
    6

    Re: Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    does it do it when you are in the water ??
    ++1
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 