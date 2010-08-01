Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Cedar Lake, In Age 36 Posts 1 Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi New here and need some help!...99 Seadoo gsx rfi...had it a few weeks now and trying to figure out my problem...been sitting a few years...changed fuel and fuel filters (both)...checked injectors...would only start with some throttle--tested tested tested electrical...replaced the stator and starts and runs good without any throttle!...now to the issue---it is backfiring through the intake at high rpm's!...I figured it was the rotary valve and cover with wear--I replaced the cover and valve while resetting the rv in proper time...STILL doing it!...haven't had it in the water since I bought it and just trying to get it to run right...I do not make a habit to rev the piss out of it out of water but only takes a few seconds to backfire still telling me something's not right...rave valves clean...new battery...charging good...tried a different regulator/rectifier...tried a different coil...all the same results!...could it be a bad mpem or the Bosch fuel box?.....needing some help!...thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,525 Re: Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi It will hit the rev limiter real easy on land,does it do it when you are in the water ?? #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,198 Blog Entries 6 Re: Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by does it do it when you are in the water ?? Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





