Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi
New here and need some help!...99 Seadoo gsx rfi...had it a few weeks now and trying to figure out my problem...been sitting a few years...changed fuel and fuel filters (both)...checked injectors...would only start with some throttle--tested tested tested electrical...replaced the stator and starts and runs good without any throttle!...now to the issue---it is backfiring through the intake at high rpm's!...I figured it was the rotary valve and cover with wear--I replaced the cover and valve while resetting the rv in proper time...STILL doing it!...haven't had it in the water since I bought it and just trying to get it to run right...I do not make a habit to rev the piss out of it out of water but only takes a few seconds to backfire still telling me something's not right...rave valves clean...new battery...charging good...tried a different regulator/rectifier...tried a different coil...all the same results!...could it be a bad mpem or the Bosch fuel box?.....needing some help!...thanks!
Re: Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi
It will hit the rev limiter real easy on land,does it do it when you are in the water ??
Re: Need help!...99 seadoo gsx rfi
++1
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
does it do it when you are in the water ??
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
