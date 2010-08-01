pxctoday

  Today, 06:50 PM #1
    OldSchoolKawiRider
    OldSchoolKawiRider is offline
    PWCToday Regular OldSchoolKawiRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Billings, MT
    Age
    28
    Posts
    116

    550sx parts/750 parts

    Bilge start/stop for Kawasaki start/stop switch- $60 shipped
    Blowsion Kawasaki billet fuel cap- $45 shipped
    Bloswion billet throttle lever- $50 shipped
    Slippery straight handle bars- $50 shipped
    JRE quick steer plate- $50 shipped
    ODI lock on TLD grips- $20 shipped
    OEM kawasaki start/ stop switch- $150 shipped ( $390 new)
    550 fuel tank - $50 shipped
    aftermarket 550 water box- $50 shipped
    dual carb- $60 shipped
    single 44 carb- $100 shipped (new condition. $160 new)
    550 e box- $100 shipped
    worx intake grate 750sx- $50 shipped
    750 starter bendix- $70 shipped

    IMG_1457.PNGIMG_1458.PNGIMG_1459.PNGIMG_1464.PNGYou IMG_1465.PNG
    IMG_1462.PNG
  Today, 06:55 PM #2
    OldSchoolKawiRider
    OldSchoolKawiRider is offline
    PWCToday Regular OldSchoolKawiRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Billings, MT
    Age
    28
    Posts
    116

    Re: 550sx parts/750 parts

    IMG_1467.JPG
    IMG_1468.JPG
    IMG_1470.JPG
    IMG_1474.JPG
    IMG_1476.JPG
    IMG_1472.JPG
  Today, 07:18 PM #3
    crazycalito330
    crazycalito330 is online now
    PWCToday Guru crazycalito330's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Northbay, CA
    Posts
    308

    Re: 550sx parts/750 parts

    I'll take the intake grate pm PayPal info

    Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
  Today, 08:36 PM #4
    BLRider
    BLRider is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,116

    Re: 550sx parts/750 parts

    Do you have a pic of the bilge start/stop?
  Today, 09:09 PM #5
    OldSchoolKawiRider
    OldSchoolKawiRider is offline
    PWCToday Regular OldSchoolKawiRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2013
    Location
    Billings, MT
    Age
    28
    Posts
    116

    Re: 550sx parts/750 parts

    IMG_1477.JPG

    Bilge start/stop. If you're interested I would sell the pump and anodized fitting as a kit for $100 total shipped. Fitting is a black Blowsion one. The pump would just need a new strainer base that is like $15.
