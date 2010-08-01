Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 550sx parts/750 parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location Billings, MT Age 28 Posts 116 550sx parts/750 parts Bilge start/stop for Kawasaki start/stop switch- $60 shipped

Blowsion Kawasaki billet fuel cap- $45 shipped

Bloswion billet throttle lever- $50 shipped

Slippery straight handle bars- $50 shipped

JRE quick steer plate- $50 shipped

ODI lock on TLD grips- $20 shipped

OEM kawasaki start/ stop switch- $150 shipped ( $390 new)

550 fuel tank - $50 shipped

aftermarket 550 water box- $50 shipped

dual carb- $60 shipped

single 44 carb- $100 shipped (new condition. $160 new)

550 e box- $100 shipped

worx intake grate 750sx- $50 shipped

750 starter bendix- $70 shipped



IMG_1457.PNGIMG_1458.PNGIMG_1459.PNGIMG_1464.PNGYou IMG_1465.PNG

IMG_1462.PNG #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location Billings, MT Age 28 Posts 116 Re: 550sx parts/750 parts IMG_1467.JPG

IMG_1468.JPG

IMG_1470.JPG

IMG_1474.JPG

IMG_1476.JPG

IMG_1472.JPG #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2013 Location Northbay, CA Posts 308 Re: 550sx parts/750 parts I'll take the intake grate pm PayPal info



Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,116 Re: 550sx parts/750 parts Do you have a pic of the bilge start/stop?



Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.

Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.Thanks to these companies for their great products and services. #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location Billings, MT Age 28 Posts 116 Re: 550sx parts/750 parts IMG_1477.JPG



Bilge start/stop. If you're interested I would sell the pump and anodized fitting as a kit for $100 total shipped. Fitting is a black Blowsion one. The pump would just need a new strainer base that is like $15. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules