|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
550sx parts/750 parts
Bilge start/stop for Kawasaki start/stop switch- $60 shipped
Blowsion Kawasaki billet fuel cap- $45 shipped
Bloswion billet throttle lever- $50 shipped
Slippery straight handle bars- $50 shipped
JRE quick steer plate- $50 shipped
ODI lock on TLD grips- $20 shipped
OEM kawasaki start/ stop switch- $150 shipped ( $390 new)
550 fuel tank - $50 shipped
aftermarket 550 water box- $50 shipped
dual carb- $60 shipped
single 44 carb- $100 shipped (new condition. $160 new)
550 e box- $100 shipped
worx intake grate 750sx- $50 shipped
750 starter bendix- $70 shipped
IMG_1457.PNGIMG_1458.PNGIMG_1459.PNGIMG_1464.PNGYou IMG_1465.PNG
IMG_1462.PNG
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 550sx parts/750 parts
-
PWCToday Guru
Re: 550sx parts/750 parts
I'll take the intake grate pm PayPal info
Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 550sx parts/750 parts
Do you have a pic of the bilge start/stop?
Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
Thanks to these companies for their great products and services.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 550sx parts/750 parts
IMG_1477.JPG
Bilge start/stop. If you're interested I would sell the pump and anodized fitting as a kit for $100 total shipped. Fitting is a black Blowsion one. The pump would just need a new strainer base that is like $15.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules