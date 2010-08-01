|
HELP! Need help with my year on my HIN
Just as the title describe I need help with my HIN to find out my exact year. I was told my ski was a 1990 JS 550. But my HIN doesn't make any sense.
The last four digits are K930. Or so it looks like. Which in that case, that would mean that the ski is from 1930... Which is impossible.
Here is a picture. http://imgur.com/a/aBRBo
It looks like strange because the "3" is tilted and also has an outline of another number underneath it.
If you could please help me out with this, it would be much appreciated.
Thank you
looks like someone painted or filled in the numbers and etched out or tried to re create the numbers with those dots. Probably supposed to be "90" at the end but they didnt finish etching it out or whatever they did. also some skis have a backup plate underneath the battery tray
Just the last 2 digits are the year.
and it wont be a 1930 lol
Should be another vin # under the battery tray
