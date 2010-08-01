pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 06:13 PM #1
    Generalfilzia
    Generalfilzia is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    USA
    Posts
    1

    HELP! Need help with my year on my HIN

    Just as the title describe I need help with my HIN to find out my exact year. I was told my ski was a 1990 JS 550. But my HIN doesn't make any sense.

    The last four digits are K930. Or so it looks like. Which in that case, that would mean that the ski is from 1930... Which is impossible.




    Here is a picture. http://imgur.com/a/aBRBo



    It looks like strange because the "3" is tilted and also has an outline of another number underneath it.
    If you could please help me out with this, it would be much appreciated.
    Thank you
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:19 PM #2
    blue_h20_
    blue_h20_ is online now
    I dream skis blue_h20_'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    AZ
    Age
    33
    Posts
    797

    Re: HELP! Need help with my year on my HIN

    looks like someone painted or filled in the numbers and etched out or tried to re create the numbers with those dots. Probably supposed to be "90" at the end but they didnt finish etching it out or whatever they did. also some skis have a backup plate underneath the battery tray
    Last edited by blue_h20_; Today at 06:20 PM.
    YFY GEAR
    Rebels Racing & Rebl Sign - Big Bear CA
    Daves Appliance - Lake Havasu & Kingman AZ
    Museum Club - Flagstaff AZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:39 PM #3
    TMali
    TMali is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home TMali's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Location
    Brooklyn Center, MN
    Posts
    2,253

    Re: HELP! Need help with my year on my HIN

    Just the last 2 digits are the year.

    and it wont be a 1930 lol

    Should be another vin # under the battery tray
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. Generalfilzia

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 