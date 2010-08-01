pxctoday

Thread: Sketchy?

  Today, 05:47 PM #1
    TheJS440
    Sketchy?

    IMG_2678.JPGIMG_2679.JPG
    78 JS440
    -Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate
    -Westcoast Intake Grate
    -Westcoast Velocity Stack
    -Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe
    -Mariner Waterbox
    -Primer
    -Pole Brace
    -Quick Steer
    -Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller

    88 650sx
    -K&N air filter
    -Rogo high comp head
    -Westcoast intake grate
    -Solas Impeller
    -Quick steer
  Today, 06:15 PM #2
    BLRider
    Re: Sketchy?

    Huh?
  Today, 06:20 PM #3
    restosud
    Re: Sketchy?

    nice spark arrester.andlow profile too
  Today, 06:23 PM #4
    TheJS440
    Re: Sketchy?

    It looks sketchy because it's square and should be round, and it's hardware cloth type thing. Should work fine though
