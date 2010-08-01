Thread: Sketchy?

IMG_2678.JPGIMG_2679.JPG
78 JS440
-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate
-Westcoast Intake Grate
-Westcoast Velocity Stack
-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe
-Mariner Waterbox
-Primer
-Pole Brace
-Quick Steer
-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller
88 650sx
-K&N air filter
-Rogo high comp head
-Westcoast intake grate
-Solas Impeller
-Quick steer
nice spark arrester.andlow profile too
It looks sketchy because it's square and should be round, and it's hardware cloth type thing. Should work fine though
