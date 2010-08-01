Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Sketchy? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2014 Location Seattle Posts 2,027 Sketchy? IMG_2678.JPGIMG_2679.JPG 78 JS440

-Ocean Pro Finned Ride Plate

-Westcoast Intake Grate

-Westcoast Velocity Stack

-Westcoast Exhaust Manifold + Pipe

-Mariner Waterbox

-Primer

-Pole Brace

-Quick Steer

-Skat~Trak 16.5 SS Impeller



88 650sx

-K&N air filter

-Rogo high comp head

-Westcoast intake grate

-Solas Impeller

Re: Sketchy? Huh?



