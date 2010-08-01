pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:27 PM #1
    Ebuck89
    Ebuck89 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Ebuck89's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Mansfield, OH
    Age
    28
    Posts
    20

    Adding lanyard kill switch to js440

    I want the lanyard style . Don't know what to do with the black wire and new blue wire ? Black wire was on top of the e box , and guessing it's some sort of ground wire . My ski won't start now .
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:07 PM #2
    Ebuck89
    Ebuck89 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Ebuck89's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Mansfield, OH
    Age
    28
    Posts
    20

    Re: Adding lanyard kill switch to js440

    I had the two separate switch and now have the kill/ start switch on the same side with lanyard. It seems as though the old kill switch and start button are wired together
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 