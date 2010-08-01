|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
Adding lanyard kill switch to js440
I want the lanyard style . Don't know what to do with the black wire and new blue wire ? Black wire was on top of the e box , and guessing it's some sort of ground wire . My ski won't start now .
-
PWCToday Newbie
Re: Adding lanyard kill switch to js440
I had the two separate switch and now have the kill/ start switch on the same side with lanyard. It seems as though the old kill switch and start button are wired together
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules