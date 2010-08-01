Hi everyone.

From Pennsylvania here. Purchased a 1993 Bombardier Sea doo late summer of last year and was only able to take it out a few times. I foolishly did not winterize it however, the only problem I faced was a dead battery. RUNS GREAT. Anyways, looking forward to learning all about the PWC world. I also am the Manager at Century Drive Systems (Airboat Drive Unit Manufacturer) if anyone needs help with any air boat problems.

Thanks! Have a good day.