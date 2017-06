Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 Yamaha SUV 1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2010 Location Central Illinois Posts 25 1999 Yamaha SUV 1200 Very clean freshwater ski with 144 hours. SBT Rebuild installed at 112 hours, 125 psi in each cylinder. Boarding step, depth gauge, Keel Guard, Solas Concord impeller, OsideBill's fuel return mod, galvanized trailer. Clean Illinois titles for ski and trailer. $3500 obo.



















'99 Yamaha SUV 1200

