91' JS 550, What to Know
Howdy All,
I've recently picked up a 1991 JS 550, cheap, with the expectation to rebuild. And that's what I'm doing. It's been through a couple owners, and it's got a lot of good and bad. The wiring is corroded and cut in all sorts of places, so that's all got to be replaced. The compression though, surprising, is good, and there don't seem to be any significant engine problems, besides dirt and sludge. It was a beast to get apart, with the heavy duty loctite in all sorts of stupid places, and other bolts seized and corroded to high heaven. Stock exhaust, carb, starter, etc.. so that leaves a lot of room for improvement. The biggest problem is the jet drive. It's been destroyed. I'll put up a pic if I can, cause it's quite impressive how bad it is. At least, according to what I think it should be.
DSC_0089.JPGDSC_0088.JPGDSC_0090.JPGDSC_0093.JPG
Long question short, are there any aftermarket jet drives that will fit this ski? I'm disinclined to buy used, but that seems to be the only option. Any compatibility with other, newer skis? I obviously will be buying a new impeller, and have a refurbished pump shoe(?) on the way from Ebay, but vane guides seem hard to come by. The vane guide has some big chips and whatnot, and I'd rather replace it than repair it, but repair seems to be the only option (in my limited experience). Any input is appreciated.
Also, while I have it all apart, any overall performance upgrades to consider for this particular model? This is my first stand up, and I'm excited to ride, but I want to make sure I get everything right the first time. I understand personal preference plays a big roll, so I guess I'm looking for upgrades that will make it more reliable, and better low end performance.
Thanks again, the community here seems pretty sweet, and I'm stoke about getting into the stand up scene. From everything I can tell, stand ups seem like all the fun of snowmobiles and dirt bikes, plus the joy of bikinis. ^_^
I dream skis
Re: 91' JS 550, What to Know
dont really think anyone has a "new" aftermarket pump for these ski's if they did it would be way more money that you would wanna spend on a 26year old ski (IMO). I would start with a search of "550 pump" tons of threads and good info comes up. here's a good one to start with. People debate back and forth about putting a js440 pump on a 550
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...light=550+pump
I dream skis
Re: 91' JS 550, What to Know
