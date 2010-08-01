Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1998 GTI questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2013 Location Virginia Posts 49 1998 GTI questions Hi Guys.



I bought a new to me 1998 GTI a couple of days ago. I have a few questions.



1) The digital gauge, assuming its just fuel level is not working. Where are the fuses located, so I can start diagnosing what is wrong with it?



2) We hit a top speed of 46 mph on GPS. Is that about right, or should this ski go faster?



3) I pulled the spark plugs and they were saturated with gas. Guy I bought it from said something about he thinks the plugs are fouling out. I put new plugs in it before I even took it out for the first time last night. New plugs are also saturated. Any idea what causes this? I have not checked compression yet. Is there a plug that would burn hotter than the stock NGKBR8ES? Last edited by stuff4mason; Today at 10:33 AM . #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 224 Re: 1998 GTI questions 1. Fuses will be on the MPEM (computer in the front left side) and also a few more in the rear e-box.



2. 46 is top speed for a GOT. My 97 never did above 45.



3. Do a full throttle plug chop. Ride WOT for a minute then pull the lanyard to kill it while still at full throttle and check them. Plugs should be a light brown. You may just be seeing oil residue from idling.





'00 Seadoo XP #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 2,823 Re: 1998 GTI questions The gas saturated plugs are probably from the needle seats being worn out.



When have the carbs been fully rebuilt?





