Hi Guys.
I bought a new to me 1998 GTI a couple of days ago. I have a few questions.
1) The digital gauge, assuming its just fuel level is not working. Where are the fuses located, so I can start diagnosing what is wrong with it?
2) We hit a top speed of 46 mph on GPS. Is that about right, or should this ski go faster?
3) I pulled the spark plugs and they were saturated with gas. Guy I bought it from said something about he thinks the plugs are fouling out. I put new plugs in it before I even took it out for the first time last night. New plugs are also saturated. Any idea what causes this? I have not checked compression yet. Is there a plug that would burn hotter than the stock NGKBR8ES?