  Today, 10:32 AM
    stuff4mason
    Join Date
    Apr 2013
    Location
    Virginia
    Posts
    49

    1998 GTI questions

    Hi Guys.

    I bought a new to me 1998 GTI a couple of days ago. I have a few questions.

    1) The digital gauge, assuming its just fuel level is not working. Where are the fuses located, so I can start diagnosing what is wrong with it?

    2) We hit a top speed of 46 mph on GPS. Is that about right, or should this ski go faster?

    3) I pulled the spark plugs and they were saturated with gas. Guy I bought it from said something about he thinks the plugs are fouling out. I put new plugs in it before I even took it out for the first time last night. New plugs are also saturated. Any idea what causes this? I have not checked compression yet. Is there a plug that would burn hotter than the stock NGKBR8ES?
  Today, 10:44 AM
    ankeneyou
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Columbus, oh
    Age
    36
    Posts
    224

    Re: 1998 GTI questions

    1. Fuses will be on the MPEM (computer in the front left side) and also a few more in the rear e-box.

    2. 46 is top speed for a GOT. My 97 never did above 45.

    3. Do a full throttle plug chop. Ride WOT for a minute then pull the lanyard to kill it while still at full throttle and check them. Plugs should be a light brown. You may just be seeing oil residue from idling.


  Today, 12:16 PM
    Cliff
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    2,823

    Re: 1998 GTI questions

    The gas saturated plugs are probably from the needle seats being worn out.

    When have the carbs been fully rebuilt?


