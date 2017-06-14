pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:59 AM #1
    Turbo Sarler
    Turbo Sarler is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2004
    Location
    Orlando, FL
    Age
    36
    Posts
    34

    2005 Aquatrax F12x part ski w/ galvanized trailer for sale -Central FL

    2004 Aquatrax F12x. cracked exhaust manifold led to turbo failure. Engine turns over, but needs a flush.
    Ski/hull are in excellent physical condition, very well cared for. Galvanized trailer has all new LED lights and newer tires/bearings.

    Parts for sale either with or without ski:

    ECU (<100 hours on it)
    OEM Honda Ski cover (Black/Blue)

    $1400 with ecu+ trailer,
    $1000 without ecu
    located in Orlando FL.

    email me sammiejy@gmail.com for more details.

    IMG_20170614_183751.jpgIMG_20170614_183928.jpgIMG_20170614_183327.jpgIMG_20170614_183337.jpgIMG_20170614_183421.jpgIMG_20170614_183156.jpgIMG_20170614_183209.jpgIMG_20170614_183027.jpg
    Last edited by Turbo Sarler; Today at 09:01 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 