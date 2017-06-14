|
2005 Aquatrax F12x part ski w/ galvanized trailer for sale -Central FL
2004 Aquatrax F12x. cracked exhaust manifold led to turbo failure. Engine turns over, but needs a flush.
Ski/hull are in excellent physical condition, very well cared for. Galvanized trailer has all new LED lights and newer tires/bearings.
Parts for sale either with or without ski:
ECU (<100 hours on it)
OEM Honda Ski cover (Black/Blue)
$1400 with ecu+ trailer,
$1000 without ecu
located in Orlando FL.
email me sammiejy@gmail.com for more details.
