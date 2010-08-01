|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
89 js550 only runs on primer
When I turn the motor over I can see fuel go to the carb but it won't run, it only runs when we shoot fuel in from the primer ? Any thoughts would be much appreciated.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 89 js550 only runs on primer
That is because the needle and seat is not opening.
Your 550 had many problems that contributed or caused your problem.
We need a little more info.
Bill M.
Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules