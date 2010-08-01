pxctoday

  Today, 03:07 AM #1
    logan1257
    89 js550 only runs on primer

    When I turn the motor over I can see fuel go to the carb but it won't run, it only runs when we shoot fuel in from the primer ? Any thoughts would be much appreciated.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 03:46 AM #2
    wmazz
    Re: 89 js550 only runs on primer

    That is because the needle and seat is not opening.

    Your 550 had many problems that contributed or caused your problem.

    We need a little more info.


    Bill M.
    Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed


