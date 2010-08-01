Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 89 js550 only runs on primer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2015 Location oregon Posts 49 89 js550 only runs on primer When I turn the motor over I can see fuel go to the carb but it won't run, it only runs when we shoot fuel in from the primer ? Any thoughts would be much appreciated.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jul 2013 Location Riverside, CA Age 57 Posts 2,191 Blog Entries 6 Re: 89 js550 only runs on primer That is because the needle and seat is not opening.



Your 550 had many problems that contributed or caused your problem.



We need a little more info.





Bill M. Horsepower == Speed, RPM != Speed





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules