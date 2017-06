Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Jet Jam, Lake Ming , any news? #1 resident guru Join Date May 2004 Location FRESNO,CA. Age 60 Posts 1,148 Jet Jam, Lake Ming , any news? OK, so it's one day till myself and two others head to Bakersfield to race Jet Jam. Would love to get some info. Logistics, schedules, entries, . Confirmations?? Can anyone help get this ball rolling?

Thanks RACING IS A GOOD EXCUSE FOR MORE TIME ON THE WATER. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules