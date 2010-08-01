Full rebuild on the ski . Machine shop bore out with new pistons / rings. Every gasket replaced . Carb rebuilt and put to factory settings . Been reading a ton of stuff here that seems to just fizzle out. I'm getting fuel to the water separator and then to the carb but then seems to not enter carb . All lines are correctly placed . I blew in return and pressurized carb and fuel trickled out through the fuel return line nipple. After I'm done cranking the engine the fuel slowly returns to the fuel selector . I'm gonna go and make sure the fuel selector is clamped and sealed tomorrow . Any thoughts ? Replaced all fuel / return lines.