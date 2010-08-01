Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1979 js440 fuel issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Mansfield, OH Age 28 Posts 11 1979 js440 fuel issues Full rebuild on the ski . Machine shop bore out with new pistons / rings. Every gasket replaced . Carb rebuilt and put to factory settings . Been reading a ton of stuff here that seems to just fizzle out. I'm getting fuel to the water separator and then to the carb but then seems to not enter carb . All lines are correctly placed . I blew in return and pressurized carb and fuel trickled out through the fuel return line nipple. After I'm done cranking the engine the fuel slowly returns to the fuel selector . I'm gonna go and make sure the fuel selector is clamped and sealed tomorrow . Any thoughts ? Replaced all fuel / return lines. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules