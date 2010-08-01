pxctoday

  Today, 09:24 PM
    bbigfish
    Sxr loaded with seadoo 951 motor for sale

    image.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpegimage.jpeg

    62+ pump gas very reliable.
    Skat set back 144 pump- 3 skat props
    3 ride plates
    light weight hood
    Prowatercraft sponsons and ride plate
    pulls sxr 1500 by two boat lengths
    loads of extras
    6700$ Houston, Texas
    you pay, I can ship.
  Today, 09:26 PM
    Benflynn
    Re: Sxr loaded with seadoo 951 motor for sale

    Awesome, why are there not more sd swapps
  Today, 10:26 PM
    Myself
    Re: Sxr loaded with seadoo 951 motor for sale

    Wow, I bet that things an arm stretcher.
    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
