Jet Ski Covers

Hey guys,



I searched but I couldn't find any info on weather covers for our ski's. I purchased my R-12X second hand and I was given a really worn out aftermarket ski cover that was no longer water proof and I'm looking to replace it, is the OEM Honda cover the best option, or are there better out there?



- Nick





Don't know if aftermarkets are any better but you can't beat the looks of the oem

Jim's Alpha Boost kit, H2O ECU Modulator, Large Intercooler, Solas intake grate and Impeller



Used to have:

98 GP760, 97 GTX Sea Doo, 97 GP1200, 02 Honda F12X, 2-03 Honda F12X, 05 SeaDoo GTX Supercharged



Need to have:

