Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS Fire Extinguisher tube #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2011 Location Minnesota Age 26 Posts 433 JS Fire Extinguisher tube This is a interesting part. I can't find any part listings for it. But it's a fire extinguisher tube from a JS hull. Looks like late 80s since it has the two pins for the cap. I'm thinking of throwing it out, so make me a offer. Attached Images IMG_0220.JPG (850.2 KB, 5 views)

