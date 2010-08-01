pxctoday

  Today, 08:34 PM #1
    explorer4x4
    WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe

    Looking for a complete, cheap wetjet pipe.
  Today, 08:35 PM #2
    josh977
    Re: WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe

    432cc?

  Today, 08:36 PM #3
    crazycalito330
    Re: WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe

    I have one but I believe I'm missing the support bracket and maybe a clamp, if you're interested I'll let it go for cheap

  Today, 09:16 PM #4
    explorer4x4
    Re: WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe

    Really want one complete. New baby and don't have a lot of time to invest in the project.
  Today, 09:19 PM #5
    Benflynn
    Re: WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe

    I have one that was cut for sj but not welded back together, complete w mount and all tho. 150. There was one on eBay threat needed bung welded for 80
