WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe
Looking for a complete, cheap wetjet pipe.
SUR #52, and B1 rider
-RN Wammer, 84mm 5mil stroker, Rickters, some carbon
-Square Nose, 62t/62t, b1 mod pipe, Rickters, RN pole
-JS440-750, Twin carb, JRE adapter and coupler, 650 pipe
-B1 Blaster, 760 64x/61x single carb frankenstein
COMING SOON- Kawi 750 equipped RN, shortened hull, B1 mod pipe, some 46's, Rickters; my new surf boat.
Re: WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe
432cc?
Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
Re: WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe
I have one but I believe I'm missing the support bracket and maybe a clamp, if you're interested I'll let it go for cheap
Sent from my SM-N910V using Tapatalk
Re: WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe
Really want one complete. New baby and don't have a lot of time to invest in the project.
Top Dog
Re: WANTED: Wetjet 701 pipe
I have one that was cut for sj but not welded back together, complete w mount and all tho. 150. There was one on eBay threat needed bung welded for 80
