Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 sx sxi pro FACTORY PIPE #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2010 Location southeastern CT Posts 125 750 sx sxi pro FACTORY PIPE up for sale is a fresh water boats Factory Pipe expansion chamber, head pipe, exhaust manifold, return pipe and hoses, tee, throttle bracket, lord mount, and bolts an almost complete kit. It fits all sxi pro, and 750 sx with only minor hood mods. It has an awesome sound, all three water screws turn freely and adjust nicely, it is clean and can be installed as is but as with any aftermarket mod, gaskets and couplers should be replaced. Goto Factory Pipe dot com to order gasket, hardware(bolts and washers), the couplers (only one season) and different hoses if looks are needed. am offering free shipping with pp in the conus, actual shipping for international. The manifold has been heli coiled, the bit went through the housing leaving small hole, it does not affect the integrity of the water jacket. Can be purchased with or without the manifold. Came from a running machine that switched back to stock exhaust with R & D waterbox which is not for sale. Your price is $650.00, $500 with out manifold.



