Im at a loss with my 2002 RxDi seadoo. I cannot figure out why I do not have water circulating. I have checked all my connections to the to the exhaust pipe and everything seems tight. I have disconnected the water line under the exhaust pipe and connected a hose from that water line and I have free flow from the flush port in the rear. But I have no flow when it is in the water and running. No water from the tell tale on the front left port. No visible water flowing through the water lines. How is the water supposed to enter the circulation system when in the water?? Thanks
Brian