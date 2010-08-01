Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Drowned Seadoo--any HELP? #1 resident guru Join Date Apr 2007 Location AZ Posts 950 Drowned Seadoo--any HELP? I'm posting this for my friend, he has a 99 GSXRFI



He did the ol forgot to put in the DRAIN PLUG trick.



FLOODED the engine and managed to get it back on the trailer to drain and got it started but it would not run right.



He put new plugs in it and took it to the local Jet-Ski mechanic who is pretty knowledgeable but direct and to the point. He reset the computer and got it to run good and it would reach 7500 RPM no problem and idle ok.





Next week took it back out and on the trailer it would run FINE but once in the water it would die. So he put it on the trailer backwards and I got on it while the engine was running and he backed the trailer in and I was off.



It seemed ok for about 30 sec (in NO WAKE zone) and I was trying to keep the RPM's up but it would soon lose RPM's and it died.



My friend is ready to give up on it even though the engine was recently rebuilt and was running great before this all happened.



He thinks it's the computer, any ideas on a ski that runs fine with no LOAD but in water dies?



Thanks,



Gary



