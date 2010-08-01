pxctoday

  Today, 03:34 PM
    itsstock02
    itsstock02 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Michigan
    Age
    27
    Posts
    1

    ZXI 1100's. What can you tell me about them?

    Im interested in a pair of Kawasaki ZXI1100's and wanted to get an idea of what to lookout for before possibly buying. Ive never owned any PWCs before but am very mechanically inclined so I can look out for the obvious things.

    They are listed for $3500 w/ trailer and I believe they are 1996's. The owner has put down 1995 as the year, but I dont think these came out till 96.

    The ad doesnt mention much other than new batteries, ready to ride, etc so I dont have anything else to tell you guys. They look clean in the pictures.

    Is $3500 a fair price?


  Today, 05:03 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Two Rivers WI
    Age
    28
    Posts
    1,316

    Re: ZXI 1100's. What can you tell me about them?

    $3500 seems a little high but the condition of them looks excellent and is probably worth the price premium.
