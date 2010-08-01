Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: ZXI 1100's. What can you tell me about them? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Michigan Age 27 Posts 1 ZXI 1100's. What can you tell me about them? Im interested in a pair of Kawasaki ZXI1100's and wanted to get an idea of what to lookout for before possibly buying. Ive never owned any PWCs before but am very mechanically inclined so I can look out for the obvious things.



They are listed for $3500 w/ trailer and I believe they are 1996's. The owner has put down 1995 as the year, but I dont think these came out till 96.



The ad doesnt mention much other than new batteries, ready to ride, etc so I dont have anything else to tell you guys. They look clean in the pictures.



Is $3500 a fair price?





$3500 seems a little high but the condition of them looks excellent and is probably worth the price premium.

-92 X2 - PJS 800 conversion
-95 750SXI
-86 440 undergoing 750 conversion

-95 750SXI

