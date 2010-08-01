Im interested in a pair of Kawasaki ZXI1100's and wanted to get an idea of what to lookout for before possibly buying. Ive never owned any PWCs before but am very mechanically inclined so I can look out for the obvious things.
They are listed for $3500 w/ trailer and I believe they are 1996's. The owner has put down 1995 as the year, but I dont think these came out till 96.
The ad doesnt mention much other than new batteries, ready to ride, etc so I dont have anything else to tell you guys. They look clean in the pictures.
Is $3500 a fair price?