https://tucson.craigslist.org/boa/6187357449.html
js550.png
1995 Kawasaki SC
PJS Viper 9000 800cc 100HP
PJS 650 Exhaust Manifold
Coffmans Full Exhaust
New Custom Jetinetics Flywheel/drilled ring gear
Skat Track 12 Vein SS Magnum Pump
10/18 Skat Track Swirl Impeller
PJS Rip Turn Reduction/Turn Nozzle
DG Intake Grate
Reverse Eliminated
1994 Kawasaki XIR
Group K Head Mod
PJS Exhaust...dual Bypass
Skat 9/17 Big Hub Swirl
UMI Bars
