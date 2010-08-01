Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need help sorting bogging issues '96 SP 587 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2017 Location PA Posts 1 Need help sorting bogging issues '96 SP 587 ​ Hi guys,





I'm kind of new here so I'll give you some background on my ski. I got it last fall for $500 with trailer not running so that I could fix it up. I tore it apart and found the previous owner had dropped a screw down into the engine and the rotary valve smashed into it and held it there. I installed a new rotary valve and timed it according to the book and then ran into issues where from 1/4 throttle to 3/4 throttle it will bog and the only way to combat it is to pull the choke. I figured, has to be carb, so pulled it and bought an OEM carb kit and set the pop off to 25 PSI and checked it for leaks, still same issue. I moved on to the electronics and found that the ski isn't putting out any charging voltage (staying at like 12v-13v) so I replaced the rectifier, that didn't solve the issue. So then I checked the stator resistance between the yellows is .6-1.5 ohms depending on how good of a connection I get, and the black-black/red is 69 ohms. When at idle the yellows AC voltage is like 15v and revved up it is 30v.





So to list out the symptoms so you guys don't have to read that rant:

-Battery not charging 12v-13v at idle and revved

-Stator yellow to yellow .6-1.5Ohms depending on connection, AC volts idle:15v, AC volts revved:30v

-Bogs at 1/4-3/4 throttle, is fixed by pulling the choke

-black to black on stator shows 69 Ohms

-130 PSI Compression both cylinders





List of things I've tried:

-New rectifier

-Rebuilt carbs

-New Spark Plugs

-New fuses





