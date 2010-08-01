Thread: B1 or X2

|
|
-
B1 or X2
Just picked up a 98 zxi 1100 and am looking for input on doing my 1st build..Looking for reliability, simplicity etc..X2 or B1 ???
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: B1 or X2
I am building a x2, but everyone keeps telling me to go to a b1... time will tell
Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
-
I dream skis
Re: B1 or X2
B1 will be easier and more practical. 1100 x2 only has one use.
-
Frequent Poster
Re: B1 or X2
+1 ^^
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
-
Re: B1 or X2
While I am a sucker for 1100 swaps I personally am not a fan of 1100 X2's. I think a 750/800 is the perfect motor that allows them to still be playful like they were designed to be. If you are set on an 1100 build I'd go the B1 route. I have an 1100 X4 and the thing is a riot. The B1 would be similar.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- beerdart
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules