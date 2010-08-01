Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: B1 or X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Upstate NY Age 36 Posts 27 B1 or X2 Just picked up a 98 zxi 1100 and am looking for input on doing my 1st build..Looking for reliability, simplicity etc..X2 or B1 ??? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Virginia Beach Age 34 Posts 85 Re: B1 or X2 I am building a x2, but everyone keeps telling me to go to a b1... time will tell



I am building a x2, but everyone keeps telling me to go to a b1... time will tell





B1 will be easier and more practical. 1100 x2 only has one use.

+1 ^^

While I am a sucker for 1100 swaps I personally am not a fan of 1100 X2's. I think a 750/800 is the perfect motor that allows them to still be playful like they were designed to be. If you are set on an 1100 build I'd go the B1 route. I have an 1100 X4 and the thing is a riot. The B1 would be similar.

