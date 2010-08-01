pxctoday

Thread: B1 or X2

  Today, 01:08 PM #1
    Hxny1229
    Hxny1229 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2016
    Location
    Upstate NY
    Age
    36
    Posts
    27

    B1 or X2

    Just picked up a 98 zxi 1100 and am looking for input on doing my 1st build..Looking for reliability, simplicity etc..X2 or B1 ???
  Today, 01:10 PM #2
    mase911j
    mase911j is online now
    PWCToday Regular mase911j's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Age
    34
    Posts
    85

    Re: B1 or X2

    I am building a x2, but everyone keeps telling me to go to a b1... time will tell

  Today, 01:12 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is online now
    I dream skis 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    689

    Re: B1 or X2

    B1 will be easier and more practical. 1100 x2 only has one use.
  Today, 01:15 PM #4
    TaintlessEd
    TaintlessEd is online now
    Frequent Poster TaintlessEd's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore
    Age
    25
    Posts
    280

    Re: B1 or X2

    +1 ^^


  Today, 01:31 PM #5
    Alter Ego Trip
    Alter Ego Trip is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    874

    Re: B1 or X2

    While I am a sucker for 1100 swaps I personally am not a fan of 1100 X2's. I think a 750/800 is the perfect motor that allows them to still be playful like they were designed to be. If you are set on an 1100 build I'd go the B1 route. I have an 1100 X4 and the thing is a riot. The B1 would be similar.
