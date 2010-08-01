pxctoday

    lots of kawi x2/650/550/440 exhaust parts and other misc supertrappp kerker sbn44

    I'm finally letting go of the old parts i have had laying around from old builds.

    will give deals if you buy more than one item.

    all of these parts have been used and were taken out of working running skis.

    Supertrapp water boxes with baffles $70 each (had one in my js550 and one was in my x2 one has a stinger water inlet)
    IMG_0142.jpg
    SBN44 from my 650 with flame arrestor adapter $65

    Westcoast sbn manifold for 650 $65

    JS550 flywheel $40

    650 coil from x2 $50

    Kerker exhaust chamber/headpipe from 650 x2 (not sure the brand of manifold) the chamber does have some puddy around the mount i think to seal a crack, the pipe always worked for me though. $200
    IMG_0140.jpg
    js440/550 exhaust (Kerker style but there is no branding) manifold/headpipe and chamber $180
    IMG_0139.jpg
    blowsion kawi gas cap red $40

    waterdog pole lock RARE! $75
    IMG_0143.jpg
    IMG_0155.jpgIMG_0156.jpg

    all prices are not including shipping, i will ship the most affordable way or rush ship if needed.
    -Josh
    2013 rickter fr2 evo w/dasa 850
    1989 Kawasaki X2
    rockered nose, flat deck, 750, sbn44, factory pipe, 9/17 skat
    1988 Kawasaki 300SX
    bone stock, with some turf and a pisser
    1993 seadoo SPX
    1976 Kawasaki JS400
    broken in half and retired.
