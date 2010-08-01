Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: lots of kawi x2/650/550/440 exhaust parts and other misc supertrappp kerker sbn44 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2014 Location Eugene or Age 29 Posts 54 lots of kawi x2/650/550/440 exhaust parts and other misc supertrappp kerker sbn44 I'm finally letting go of the old parts i have had laying around from old builds.



will give deals if you buy more than one item.



all of these parts have been used and were taken out of working running skis.



Supertrapp water boxes with baffles $70 each (had one in my js550 and one was in my x2 one has a stinger water inlet)

IMG_0142.jpg

SBN44 from my 650 with flame arrestor adapter $65



Westcoast sbn manifold for 650 $65



JS550 flywheel $40



650 coil from x2 $50



Kerker exhaust chamber/headpipe from 650 x2 (not sure the brand of manifold) the chamber does have some puddy around the mount i think to seal a crack, the pipe always worked for me though. $200

IMG_0140.jpg

js440/550 exhaust (Kerker style but there is no branding) manifold/headpipe and chamber $180

IMG_0139.jpg

blowsion kawi gas cap red $40



waterdog pole lock RARE! $75

IMG_0143.jpg

IMG_0155.jpgIMG_0156.jpg



all prices are not including shipping, i will ship the most affordable way or rush ship if needed. Last edited by Thesk8nmidget; Today at 12:35 PM . -Josh

2013 rickter fr2 evo w/dasa 850

1989 Kawasaki X2

rockered nose, flat deck, 750, sbn44, factory pipe, 9/17 skat

1988 Kawasaki 300SX

bone stock, with some turf and a pisser

1993 seadoo SPX

1976 Kawasaki JS400

