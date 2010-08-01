I'm finally letting go of the old parts i have had laying around from old builds.
will give deals if you buy more than one item.
all of these parts have been used and were taken out of working running skis.
Supertrapp water boxes with baffles $70 each (had one in my js550 and one was in my x2 one has a stinger water inlet)
IMG_0142.jpg
SBN44 from my 650 with flame arrestor adapter $65
Westcoast sbn manifold for 650 $65
JS550 flywheel $40
650 coil from x2 $50
Kerker exhaust chamber/headpipe from 650 x2 (not sure the brand of manifold) the chamber does have some puddy around the mount i think to seal a crack, the pipe always worked for me though. $200
IMG_0140.jpg
js440/550 exhaust (Kerker style but there is no branding) manifold/headpipe and chamber $180
IMG_0139.jpg
blowsion kawi gas cap red $40
waterdog pole lock RARE! $75
IMG_0143.jpg
IMG_0155.jpgIMG_0156.jpg
all prices are not including shipping, i will ship the most affordable way or rush ship if needed.