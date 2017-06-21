Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 sea doo gts carburator #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Ohio Age 31 Posts 1 1997 sea doo gts carburator I have a 1997 sea doo gts. Bought it and had it out on the water a couple of hours and at the end of that time it wouldn't get up to speed. Out would take off for a second when I gave it gas then it would bog down to idle speed. Giving more gas would only stall the engine out. First thing I did was clean the carburator. Inside there is a rusted/pitted spot. I don't know if it is supposed to be a valve or a cover but i want to know if my carburator is junk now. Sending from my phone, i hope the picture attachment works.

Resized_20170621_181235.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules