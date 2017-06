Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Coffman's Exhaust for TS SC SS Xi Jet Mate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location Boat Town, USA (Harrison Township, MI) Posts 79 Coffman's Exhaust for TS SC SS Xi Jet Mate For Sale:

Hard to find - Coffman's Exhaust for TS SC SS Xi Jet Mate

Kawasaki 650 / 750



BIG gains over stock. What you see is what you get, photos attached.



$250 + shipping (Or local pickup in SE Michigan)



PM for quicker response.





