Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 1100 complete longblock with electronics #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 223 1100 complete longblock with electronics I bought this to do an x4 conversion and I just have too many projects. Came from a 1997 ZXI that was running last summer until the P.O. destroyed the pump. I removed the pump before breaking down the ski and this fired right up on the first crank.



116-118 PSI on all three cyls cold sitting on the garage floor. This will come with the ebox and a tub full of parts from the ski I have. Take it all or I'll toss the rest.



$750



Local pickup only in Columbus, Ohio since I don't want to crate it.

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location wisconsin Posts 219 Re: 1100 complete longblock with electronics Following interested for a friend what you have in the parts box



Sent from my SM-G930R4 using Tapatalk #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 223 Re: 1100 complete longblock with electronics Originally Posted by alex03 Originally Posted by Following interested for a friend what you have in the parts box



Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #4 I dream skis Join Date May 2013 Location Gallatin, TN Age 40 Posts 705 Re: 1100 complete longblock with electronics I'm interested, but it might be a couple of weeks before I could get up there to pick it up.





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 223 Re: 1100 complete longblock with electronics Originally Posted by Masonboswell Originally Posted by I'm interested, but it might be a couple of weeks before I could get up there to pick it up.





Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

'00 Seadoo XP #6 resident guru Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 874 Re: 1100 complete longblock with electronics 1) Don't do it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



2) That is a hell of a deal



3) Don't do it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #7 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2013 Location Columbus, oh Age 36 Posts 223 Re: 1100 complete longblock with electronics Originally Posted by Alter Ego Trip Originally Posted by 1) Don't do it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



2) That is a hell of a deal



3) Don't do it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



Yours is coming along nicely though!



Yours is coming along nicely though!

Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G935A using Tapatalk

'97 Seadoo GTI

'98 Seadoo XP Limited

