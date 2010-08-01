pxctoday

  Today, 11:55 AM
    billygee371
    billygee371 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2016
    Location
    morehead city nc
    Age
    26
    Posts
    7

    2 Yamaha Waverunners- 96 Waveraider 760-95 Waveventure $3500 OBO

    MOREHEAD CITY NC
    1996 Yamaha Waveraider 760
    151 hours
    Runs awesome!
    Freshly rebuilt carbs, new spark plugs and a new battery! Oil injection block off kit (premix fuel) as well as Primer kit installed to help cold start.
    New impeller and impeller housing!
    New Black tip footwell mats!
    New fuel line and fuel filter as well!

    1995 Yamaha Wave Venture 700
    Freshly rebuilt carbs, new spark plugs, new battery!
    New black tip footwell mats!
    New fuel filter and oil injection block off kit (premix fuel)

    Both skis come with new registration good thru 18! As well as a double trailer (no title)
    New bunks and hardware!
    $ 3500 OBO! MUST SELL THIS WEEKEND!!!
    Text or call for more info!
    570-956-2081
    Thank you
    Billy1.jpg2.jpg3.jpg4.jpg5.jpg
    Last edited by billygee371; Today at 11:55 AM.
