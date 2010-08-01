|
2 Yamaha Waverunners- 96 Waveraider 760-95 Waveventure $3500 OBO
MOREHEAD CITY NC
1996 Yamaha Waveraider 760
151 hours
Runs awesome!
Freshly rebuilt carbs, new spark plugs and a new battery! Oil injection block off kit (premix fuel) as well as Primer kit installed to help cold start.
New impeller and impeller housing!
New Black tip footwell mats!
New fuel line and fuel filter as well!
1995 Yamaha Wave Venture 700
Freshly rebuilt carbs, new spark plugs, new battery!
New black tip footwell mats!
New fuel filter and oil injection block off kit (premix fuel)
Both skis come with new registration good thru 18! As well as a double trailer (no title)
New bunks and hardware!
$ 3500 OBO! MUST SELL THIS WEEKEND!!!
Text or call for more info!
570-956-2081
Thank you
