MOREHEAD CITY NC

1996 Yamaha Waveraider 760

151 hours

Runs awesome!

Freshly rebuilt carbs, new spark plugs and a new battery! Oil injection block off kit (premix fuel) as well as Primer kit installed to help cold start.

New impeller and impeller housing!

New Black tip footwell mats!

New fuel line and fuel filter as well!

1995 Yamaha Wave Venture 700

Freshly rebuilt carbs, new spark plugs, new battery!

New black tip footwell mats!

New fuel filter and oil injection block off kit (premix fuel)

Both skis come with new registration good thru 18! As well as a double trailer (no title)

New bunks and hardware!

$ 3500 OBO! MUST SELL THIS WEEKEND!!!

Text or call for more info!



Thank you

Billy