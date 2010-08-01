Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 1100 STX CDK 2 Carburetor Rebuilding Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Long Island NY Posts 1 1997 1100 STX CDK 2 Carburetor Rebuilding Help I purchased a 97 STX 1100 that had been sitting a while. I got it running but, it would not go over 15mph. I then rebuild the carburetors and it ran great. Later that week I smelled gas. When I toke a look inside the jet ski gas was leaking out of the carburetors now filling the bottom of the jet ski. I remove the spark arr ester and looked down inside the carburetors they were all full of fuel.

Can someone tell me what I did wrong?



