1997 1100 STX CDK 2 Carburetor Rebuilding Help
I purchased a 97 STX 1100 that had been sitting a while. I got it running but, it would not go over 15mph. I then rebuild the carburetors and it ran great. Later that week I smelled gas. When I toke a look inside the jet ski gas was leaking out of the carburetors now filling the bottom of the jet ski. I remove the spark arr ester and looked down inside the carburetors they were all full of fuel.
Can someone tell me what I did wrong?
Thank for your help.
