Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2002 xlt1200 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location South jersey Age 28 Posts 12 2002 xlt1200 picked up this xlt1200 recently. its an 02 with 50 orig hours. in december, oil line had popped off, causing #3 cyl to go bad. Got rebuilt by reputable shop, along with full carb rebuild. WSM cyl and powervalve

I bought ski about a month ago , guy hasnt had it out yet this season. Took it out and it rode perfectly fine with 0 issues. Compression checked at 120psi in each cyl. ski is extremely clean inside and out.



Decided to do new fuel lines. So , took exhaust out and airbox off, replaced all 3 oil lines with tygon line and good clamps. Injected oil back into lines with syringe. Put back together.

Next, I drained all gas from the tank and ran some 50:1 premix. I read and was told to do that anyway for a new cyl to help break it in, and also after replacing oil lines to ensure all cyls get proper lubrication. I poured about 25 oz of oil into gas tank when it was pretty much empty, drove ski to gas station down the street and got 10 gal of fuel. (I put oil in first thinking when getting fuel, it would mix it in better.)



So now, there is 50:1 along with oil injection. I ran ski in driveway for a while and made sure everything looked and sounded good. Took ski out next day. Dropped in, went slow for a while to warm up motor. After about 5 mins of riding, I went to give it throttle and it got really boggy and would not accelerate. the more gas, the more it bogged down. Still idled fine, and I rode it about 3-4 mph back to the dock. Pulled ski out of water, and checked jet pump and everything. Checked plugs and they seemed fine color wise. Started ski out of water and on trailer. After a few very very boggy revs, it cleared out, and huge puff of 2 stroke smoke came out exhaust and it cleared out. Then revved fine out of water.



Put it right back in to try it again, and after a couple mins of riding, got really boggy again, so I just brought it right back. Sounds and feels like it as loading up and wouldnt clear out.



Got home and checked compression again just to be sure. 120 psi across all 3 cyls.

What could have caused this bog issue? Im curious if the premix along with the oil injection was giving too much oil and was too rich?

