Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2014 Superjet Swap #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Alabama Posts 5 2014 Superjet Swap I'm looking at buying a 2014 Superjet Hull. Obviously I need motor, pump, exhaust, carbs, etc. I was interested in a 760 out of a Waveblaster 2 or maybe a Venture or Raider but I could be conviced that another motor is a better choice. I would like to buy a whole ski and use all the parts. Does anyone know if any other pump will fit the 08-New Superjets? Any feedback on this would help. Matt Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules