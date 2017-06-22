pxctoday

  1. Today, 10:51 AM #1
    kupcak3
    550/650 Misc parts F/S

    Finally getting a chance to clean things out. Post or PM offers, Paypal only.

    Been out of this for a couple years no idea what anything is worth give me offers, need stuff gone. Will trade for carb rebuild kits for my yamaha wave venture.

    Have a nice 87' 550 hull in great shape, kid did spill paint in tray and section below waterline on outside of hull. Parting anything from that hull if interested let me know.

    650 stock exhaust
    Mariner waterbox
    550 quicksteer plate and a/m bars
    550 top end gasket kit *new in package
    Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestor 44mm
    550 Ocean Pro finned ride plate
    38mm bn carbs/parts

    Have other various 550/650 parts, was piecing together another conversion ski I never finished let me know what you might be looking for.
  2. Today, 11:24 AM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: 550/650 Misc parts F/S

    Price on rideplate?

  3. Today, 11:41 AM #3
    BIG JOHNSON
    Re: 550/650 Misc parts F/S

    Interested in the flame arrestor, pm sent.

