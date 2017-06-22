|
|
-
I dream skis
550/650 Misc parts F/S
Finally getting a chance to clean things out. Post or PM offers, Paypal only.
Been out of this for a couple years no idea what anything is worth give me offers, need stuff gone. Will trade for carb rebuild kits for my yamaha wave venture.
Have a nice 87' 550 hull in great shape, kid did spill paint in tray and section below waterline on outside of hull. Parting anything from that hull if interested let me know.
650 stock exhaust
Mariner waterbox
550 quicksteer plate and a/m bars
550 top end gasket kit *new in package
Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestor 44mm
550 Ocean Pro finned ride plate
38mm bn carbs/parts
Have other various 550/650 parts, was piecing together another conversion ski I never finished let me know what you might be looking for.
Last edited by kupcak3; Today at 11:06 AM.
pewpew lazers
89' 550/650 Conversion
--Fresh Motor, Stock pipe mod, 44snb, mariner 550 waterbox, OP finned ride plate, 19* Mako Impeller repitched by Impros, rebuilt 550 pump.
96' Wave Venture
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 550/650 Misc parts F/S
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: 550/650 Misc parts F/S
Interested in the flame arrestor, pm sent.
Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules