Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550/650 Misc parts F/S #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2010 Location OBX, NC Age 29 Posts 635 550/650 Misc parts F/S Finally getting a chance to clean things out. Post or PM offers, Paypal only.



Been out of this for a couple years no idea what anything is worth give me offers, need stuff gone. Will trade for carb rebuild kits for my yamaha wave venture.



Have a nice 87' 550 hull in great shape, kid did spill paint in tray and section below waterline on outside of hull. Parting anything from that hull if interested let me know.



650 stock exhaust

Mariner waterbox

550 quicksteer plate and a/m bars

550 top end gasket kit *new in package

Ocean Pro Vortex flame arrestor 44mm

550 Ocean Pro finned ride plate

38mm bn carbs/parts



Have other various 550/650 parts, was piecing together another conversion ski I never finished let me know what you might be looking for. Last edited by kupcak3; Today at 11:06 AM .



89' 550/650 Conversion--Fresh Motor, Stock pipe mod, 44snb, mariner 550 waterbox, OP finned ride plate, 19* Mako Impeller repitched by Impros, rebuilt 550 pump.



96' Wave Venture



pewpew lazers--Fresh Motor, Stock pipe mod, 44snb, mariner 550 waterbox, OP finned ride plate, 19* Mako Impeller repitched by Impros, rebuilt 550 pump. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,323 Re: 550/650 Misc parts F/S Price on rideplate?

#3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2012 Location Buena Park, CA Age 31 Posts 68 Re: 550/650 Misc parts F/S Interested in the flame arrestor, pm sent.



Sent from my SM-G900V using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) jetskichad, Lassiter32 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules