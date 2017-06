Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Offering Shipping Service to SLO / Atascadero Area #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2016 Location Reno Age 27 Posts 97 Offering Shipping Service to SLO / Atascadero Area I'll be headed down to San Luis Obispo / Atascadero area July 14th and will have an extra spot on my trailer for a stand up if somebody needs something delivered or picked up in that area. I also can bring down parts/engines too.



$50.00 for ski delivery



$25.00 for parts



Let me know if any of you are interested.



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules